The highly awaited trailer of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made its debut at Comic-con 2022 on Friday in San Diego. The trailer was released just a week after the arrival of the teaser on Amazon Prime Video. It gave the LOTR fans a bigger picture of what to expect from the forthcoming series.

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and LOTR books and will take the audience back to the middle earth era when great powers were forged and kingdoms rose to glory and even underwent downfall.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer

The trailer gives fans a sneak peek into the mythic creatures of J. R. R. Tolkien's books. It begins with Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) standing in front of a massive pile of empty helmets that indicate the loss of lives due to the last big war. Morever, the trailer highlights the long-feared re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth where several heroes will be battling it out with the evil forces. Overall the trailer promises that the series will give a spine-chilling experience to the audience and will keep them on the edge of their seats throughout.

Watch the trailer below:

More about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The series will make its way to Prime Video on September 2, 2022. Its cast members include Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Benjamin Walker, and many others. The official synopsis of the series read-