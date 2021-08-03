'The Lord Of The Rings TV Series': All You Need To Know About The Release Date And Plot

Amazon Studios' The Lord of The Rings TV series, finally has a release date. The upcoming series will be based on the original book by J. R. R. Tolkien. In addition to the release date, Amazon Studios also dropped the "first look" of the series, which is yet to receive an official title.

According to a report by Deadline, filming for the first season of The Lord Of The Rings series has been wrapped up. Amazon Studios has released an official first look for the upcoming Lord of The Rings TV series, the release date for which is September 2, 2022. Take a look at the first glimpse of the show below -

The aforementioned outlet also reports that new episodes of the series will be released exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 territories and countries worldwide. While speaking about the release date for The Lord Of The Rings TV series, Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke said:

The journey begins September 2, 2022, with the premiere of our original The Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video. I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth. Our talented producers, cast, creative and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.

Meanwhile series developers, J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said:

As Bilbo says, ‘Now I think I am quite ready to go on another journey.’ Living and breathing Middle-earth these many months has been the adventure of a lifetime. We cannot wait for fans to have the chance to do so as well.

More information about The Lord Of The Rings TV series

The Lord of The Rings TV series will be set in the Second Age of Middle-earth — thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings films and the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien on which they were based. The Lord of the Rings books have been translated into about 40 languages and have sold more than 150 million copies. Payne and McKay will serve as showrunners for the show, the rights for which had been purchased by Amazon in 2017 for nearly $250 million, according to reports.

The Lord of The Rings cast will feature an ensemble consisting of Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Deadline also reports, that Amazon Studios has made a "five-season production commitment, worth around $1 billion." It further reports that the platform will make history as,"the most expensive TV series ever mounted."

