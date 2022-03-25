'The Lost City': Channing Tatum Reveals His Look Was Inspired By THIS 90s Brad Pitt Film

Channing Tatum was most recently seen in The Lost City, in which he took on a pivotal role alongside Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe. The film sees the actor step into the shoes of a cover model and join Sandra Bullock on a thrilling adventure. The actor recently revealed the inspiration behind his unique look in the film.

Channing Tatum's The Lost City look

Channing Tatum spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about his most recent film and revealed that his look was inspired by Brad Pitt's look from his hit film Legends of the Fall. The actor can be seen in long straight blonde hair in the 1994 romantic drama.

Channing Tatum's look in the film is also similar to his and fans have been hailing the star for his work in The Lost City. The actor can be seen taking on the role of a cover model in a romance novel in the film. He mentioned while in conversation with Ellen DeGeneres that he asked for his look to be similar to Brad Pitt's from the iconic film. A fun fact about the film is that it also stars Brad Pitt, who appears for an extended cameo. According to Screen Rant, Channing Tatum said:

"I actually gave the note – I have to wear a wig for my cover model sort of look, Dash’s look, and I was like, I just want to look like Legends of the Fall Brad Pitt. Can you please just make me that, make me as close to that as you can possibly make me."

The film saw Sandra Bullock take on the role of a romance author, who writes a book about an adventure in the lost city. Her life turns upside down when Fairfax, played by Daniel Radcliffe realises that she had discovered a treasure trove with the research she did for her novel and kidnaps her so she can show him where it is. This is when Channing Tatum decides to prove he is much more than just his looks and tries to save Sandra Bullock's character, only for her knight in shining armour to be Brad Pitt.

