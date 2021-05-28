The Lost City Of D First Set Photo Of Channing Tatum And Sandra Bullock Out

The Lost City of D stars Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock in the lead roles. It is an upcoming romantic adventure comedy film. The production of the project has recently begun. Now, the first image from the sets featuring the two leads is out.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in The Lost City of D first BTS pic

Channing Tatum has more than 16 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. He shared the first photo from The Lost City of D sets on his Insta handle. In it, he is seen with co-star Sandra Bullock as they stand in keen-deep water doing a dab pose. Tatum is wearing a plain white t-shirt and brown cargo pants with a bag on his back. The Academy Award-winning actor is donning a glamorous deep-neck dress. A camera can also be seen focusing on the two stars. Take a look at the post below.

Channing Tatum's Instagram post caught much attention on the internet. Many left red heart, fire, and hearty eyes emoticons in the comment section. Others mentioned that they cannot wait to see him with Sandra Bullock. Some even called it funny and expressed that the duo would be a treat to watch. Check out a few reactions below.

The Lost City of D cast includes Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Brad Pitt is also said to have a cameo appearance in the movie. It is directed by Aaron and Adam Nee also called the Nee brothers, who are known for hits like Band of Robbers and The Last Romantic. The story is written by Seth Gordon and Dana Fox with the screenplay by Oren Uziel.

Deadline reported that the film follows a lonely romance novelist, played by Sanda Bullock, who was sure nothing could be terrible than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model, Channing Tatum. Then, a kidnapping attack puts them both into a fierce jungle adventure validating that life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her fictions. The Lost City of D release date is set for April 15, 2022.

IMAGE: CHANNINGTATUM AND SANDRABULLOCK_OFFICAL INSTAGRAM

