'The Lovebirds' Cast: Know All About The Actors And The Characters They Play

The Lovebirds features cast members who have appeared in various other films and shows like House of Cards, Silicon Valley, Wolf of Wall Street and many more. The romantic comedy movie was released in 2020 and is directed by Michael Showalter. The story revolves around a troubled couple whose relationship goes through change when they become a part of a murder. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience. With such a cast, this movie should be on your watchlist. Read further to know more about the cast of The Lovebirds.

A look at The Lovebirds cast

Kumail Nanjiani as Jibran

Kumail plays the role of the main character who is a documentary filmmaker. His character is a planner who likes to know about every details and work accordingly. He hates surprises, hence tries his best to eliminate them in his life. He wants to work for his relationship and actually loves his girlfriend. However, he fights with his girlfriend because of subtle differences and wants to end the relationship. During the adventure of finding what happened to the cyclist who was murdered, he takes the lead and figures out ways to solve the mystery.

Issa Rae as Leilani

Issa Rae plays the role of Jibran's girlfriend. She is an advertising executive and is a spontaneous person. She is quite different from her boyfriend as she likes to live in the moment. She wants her boyfriend to take a risk and become adventurous, but that doesn't go well. While the couple argues, Leilani thinks that her boyfriend has become bitter. When both of them are figuring out about the cyclist, Leilani thinks practical and tries to reason with her boyfriend regarding going to the police.

Other characters

Paul Sparks as Moustache - Famous for his role in the series House of Cards, Paul Sparks plays an antagonist. He is the one who pretends to be the police officer and later on kills the man in front of the couple. He chases them throughout the movie.

Nicholas X Parsons - The actor plays the role of the cyclist who gets murders. His death gives rise to the twist in the movie and the couple then runs around to learn more about him. The character is actually a part of a blackmailing group.

IMAGE: Still From The Lovebirds

