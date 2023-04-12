The Marvels: All You Need To Know About Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris Starrer

Quick links:
The Marvels is an upcoming film from Marvel Studios. It features the trio of the cosmic superheroes Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms Marvel. It releases on November 10, 2023.
The trailer for the film starts with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau working on a S.A.B.E.R. Space Mission. Suddenly, she gets transported away after using her powers.
In her place, Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) appears in the space suit and she is utterly confused about the mix-up.
Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers finds herself in Kamala Khan’s room, where she finds artwork dedicated to her work as Captain Marvel.
Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury is also part of the film, as he had a crucial role to play in Captain Marvel’s original story, which was explored in her 2019 film.
Korean star Park Seo-joon is making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Prince Yan, who was married to Carol Danvers on the singing planet of Aladana in the comics.