The Marvels Audio Teaser Out, Makers Confirm Trailer Release Date

The Marvels makers have recently shared a teaser of the film and confirmed that the trailer will premiere on April 12 on Good Morning America. The 17-second clip shared by Marvel Studios was captioned, "BREAKING: newly obtained audio from space."

The clip did not contain any footage, but had an audio in which Monica Rambeau can be heard saying, "Hello?" and "What the?" Meanwhile, Nick Fury responds by asking, "Where is Captain Rambeau?" which made it easy for fans to deduce that Rambeau is most probably missing.

While the makers teased the disappearance of Teyonah Parris aka Monica Rambeau, this film will be a sequel to Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel. While the exact plot of the film is still under wraps, The Marvels is set to release in theatres on November 10.

BREAKING: newly obtained audio from space 🔉🌌 pic.twitter.com/x7Z71gPWXl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 10, 2023

About The Marvels

The Marvels starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Monica Rambeau is an upcoming superhero movie which is based on Marvel Comics. It will feature Captain Marvel, Ms Marvel, and Monica Rambeau. In the movie, the trio must come together to figure out why they keep swapping places with each other whenever they use their power.

Reportedly, Samuel L Jackson, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, and Mohan Kapur will return to the screen. Meanwhile, the new cast members include Park Seo-Joon and Zawe Ashton, but their roles in the movie are still a mystery for fans.

Vellani opened up about how Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris looked after her

While talking to Comicbook, Vellani said that she has to work for 10-14 hours a day which is exhausting. She further added, "If I'm having, like, an off day, or I'm really exhausted but powering through and not really taking care of myself, [Brie] will see that, and she will come up to me, and she will talk to me, and just make sure that I'm taking care of myself."