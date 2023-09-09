Last Updated:

The Marvels, Dumb Money: Hollywood Films To Release Before New Year Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

Despite the SAG-AFTRA strike, several films such as The Marvels, Dumb Money, and Killers of the Flower Moon are set for a grand release this year.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
1/7
Image: IMDb

The Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to release on December 20, 2023, and will continue Arthur Curry's journey towards self discovery.

Killers of the Flower Moon
2/7
Image: IMDb

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon is expected to be his magnum opus, and will be a mob-drama set in the 1920s America. It is set to release on October 20, 2023.

The Hunger Games and The Ballad of Songbirds and S
3/7
Image: IMDb

Another chapter in the Hunger Games series, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will release worldwide on November 17, 2023.

Saw X
4/7
Image: IMDb

Saw X is a film set at a point before Jigsaw's death, and shows him taking revenge on unjust medical professionals. It releases worldwide September 29, 2023.

Expendables 4
5/7
Image: IMDb

Expendables 4 will once again feature the cast of evergreen action stars Sylvestor Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and others. It releases on September 22, 2023.

Dumb Money
6/7
Image: IMDb

Dumb Money is slated to be a comedy focused on the 2021 GameStop stock market fiasco. The Seth Rogen, Paul Dano starrer releases on September 22, 2023.

The Marvels
7/7
Image: IMDb

The Marvels will be the last Marvel Cinematic Universe film of 2023, and will release on November 10, 2023.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Ahead of The Nun II, a look at highest grossing Horror films of 2023

Ahead of The Nun II, a look at highest grossing Horror films of 2023
Zendaya to Justin Bieber: Celebs attend Beyonce's birthday concert in LA

Zendaya to Justin Bieber: Celebs attend Beyonce's birthday concert in LA
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com