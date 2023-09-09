The Marvels, Dumb Money: Hollywood Films To Release Before New Year Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

Quick links:
The Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to release on December 20, 2023, and will continue Arthur Curry's journey towards self discovery.
Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon is expected to be his magnum opus, and will be a mob-drama set in the 1920s America. It is set to release on October 20, 2023.
Another chapter in the Hunger Games series, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will release worldwide on November 17, 2023.
Saw X is a film set at a point before Jigsaw's death, and shows him taking revenge on unjust medical professionals. It releases worldwide September 29, 2023.
Expendables 4 will once again feature the cast of evergreen action stars Sylvestor Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and others. It releases on September 22, 2023.
Dumb Money is slated to be a comedy focused on the 2021 GameStop stock market fiasco. The Seth Rogen, Paul Dano starrer releases on September 22, 2023.