The Marvels, Dune 2, Aquaman 2, Saw X: 8 Hollywood Sequels Releasing In 2023

A sequel to 2019 hit Captain Marvel, The Marvels will feature the trio of Iman Vellani (Ms Marvel), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau). It releases on November 10.
The next DCU film after Blue Beetle is Aquaman 2. The Jason Momoa starrer has been in the making since June 2021. It is slated to release on December 20.
The Denis Villenevue's big-budgeted sci-fi Dune: Part Two is going to release on November 3. It will feature the Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler.
Coming out fifty years after the original film, The Exorcist: Believer carries on the legacy of the original. It will release on October 13.
The third part of the original The Equalizer series will come out almost nine years after the original. The Denzel Washington starrer will release on September 1.
Going 13 years strong, The Expendables franchise will continue with the fourth film. It's slated to release on September 22. Megan Fox has joined the franchise in the new film.
The Bonnie Aarons film is said to be one of the most violent films from the James Wan's The Conjuring universe, The Nun II will release on September 8, 2023.