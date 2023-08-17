The Marvels Makers On Park Seo-joon's MCU Character: It's Fun When You...

The Marvels trailer was released a few months ago and it created a buzz among K-drama fans as they caught a glimpse of South Korean actor Park Seo-joon in the video. His inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sparked theories about his character's graph. Recently, the film's director Nia DaCosta and producer Mary Livanos opened up about his role.

Park Seo-joon will make his Hollywood debut with The Marvels.

He will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Prince Yan D'Aladna.

'Park Seo Joon's character is awesome'

In an interview for the newest issue of Total Film magazine, Director Nia DaCosta and producer Mary Livanos confirmed that Park Seo Joon has a significant presence as part of the main cast in Captain Marvel 2. Marvel itself had previously acknowledged the same.

DaCosta shed light on Seo-joon's character and revealed he has a dynamic connection with Carol Danvers (portrayed by Brie Larson). Their dance in the trailer seems to foreshadow their association. The filmmaker hinted that his character is remarkable and their relationship with Danvers will be intriguing. Producer Livanos, on the other hand, clarified that Park Seo-joon's MCU character is a valuable ally to Carol Danvers. He is someone who she regarded as a close friend. "His character is really awesome, and [it's] really fun when you realise his relationship to our hero," she said.

Park Seo Joon to portray Prince Yan

Park Seo-joon will be portraying the role of Prince Yan of the vibrant planet 'Aldana', a place characterised by its unique mode of communication through rhythms. T

DaCosta highlighted the importance of each planet having its own distinct essence, with varying colors, lighting, and energy. She emphasised that within the vast expanse of the universe, no two planets should feel alike. Aldana, where Park Seo-joon's character hails from, is described as a high-energy, colorful, and bright world.