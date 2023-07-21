The Marvels New Trailer: Menacing Zawe Ashton Has A Bone To Pick With Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel (2019) became one of the most successful films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Piggybacking from the success of Avengers: Infinity War where the character was teased initially, the Brie Larson film went on to gross more than a billion dollars at the box office. Now, the character is back for a sequel with The Marvels. The film has created a buzz among fans. Now, its new trailer is here.

3 things you need to know:

Carol Danvers first appeared in the MCU in Captain Marvel.

Actress Iman Velani and Teeyonah Parris are also reprising their roles.

Iman Vellani first appeared in Ms Marvel (2022) while Teyonah Parris first appeared in WandaVision (2021).

The Marvels trailer shows a new villain

The Marvels trailer opens with a conversation between Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). It gives us an idea of where the cosmic superhero has been all this time. Then we are given a look at the prime antagonist of the film, Dar-Benn. Zawe Ashton portrays this new, mysterious villain who has a bone to pick with the cosmic superhero.

The first trailer established that Danvers, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Imam Vellani are mysteriously changing places. In this trailer, it becomes clear that Dar-Benn was the one behind the switch-up. Another major clue to the story of The Marvels is revealed by Rambeau, who says that since their powers are light-based, they have been tangled in Dar-Benn’s nefarious plans.

The Kree make a return almost a decade later with the Marvel

The Marvels, meanwhile, marks the return of The Kree. The alien race first appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 (2014). The film’s main antagonist, Ronan The Barbarian, was a Kree ruler. Moreover, the Kree have been mentioned in the MCU several times, even as recently as Marvel’s Secret Invasion. Their exploration could hold the key to an intergalactic war that approaches in the next few chapters of the MCU. The Brie Larson film is slated to release on November 10, 2023.