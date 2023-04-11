The Marvels Trailer: Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris Go On A Cosmic Adventure

A new trailer for The Marvels has recently been released, showing Larson’s Carol Danvers return in full glory. Other Marvel characters are also due to make their return to the film, such as Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel and Teyonah Parris. Brie Larson currently serves as the cosmic superhero Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The trailer shows the aftermath of the post-credits scene in the Disney+ series Ms Marvel. In the trailer, Monica Rambeau is on a space-mission with Nick Fury. When she suddenly finds a jumping point in space, Carol, Kamala Khan and Rambeau get displaced. While Carol finds herself in Kamala Khan’s room, Kamala finds herself next to Nick Fury at the Saber Space Station.

Teaming up changes e̶v̶e̶r̶y̶t̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ everyone.



The official synopsis for The Marvels reads, “Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe.”

More on The Marvels

The Marvels is currently slated for a release on November 10, 2023. It was originally announced during the 2022 D23 Expo, where the plan for Marvel Phase 5 and Phase 6 was released. The film has added Parasite star Park Seo-joon to its cast. Other members confirmed to appear in the film are Saagar Shaikh, Zenoiba Shroff and Mohan Kapur, who compose Kamala’s family. Actor Zawe Ashton will appear in the film in a villainous role, which is not yet revealed. The Marvels will also show Nia DaCosta make his directorial debut in the MCU.