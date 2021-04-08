'The Masked Singer' Reveals The Identity Of 'Wild Card' Participant 'Bulldog'

The Masked Singer is one of the most popular reality singing shows in the United States at the moment. Many celebrities have participated in this show that known most for its unique theme. It was recently announced that a new participant will be making a wild card entry into the show, who was later seen wearing a costume and mask that looked like a Bulldog. The identity of the ‘Bulldog’ was kept hidden right till the end. However, the identity of the person behind that mask has been recently revealed by Variety.

The identity of The Masked Singer ‘Bulldog’ revealed

While a number of participants under the disguise of various costumes have been brought on screen owing to the unique theme of this show, the wild card entry of the ‘Bulldog’ created a lot of curiosity among fans. They have been waiting to know who the person behind that mask is and it has finally been revealed. The ‘Bulldog’ is none other than Nick Cannon, who is the host of this show. While being masked, he even performed the song Candy Girl by New Edition like the rest of the contestants.

The reason why Nick Cannon was absent so far on the fifth season of the show was because he had previously tested positive for COVID-19. Having recovered from the deadly virus, Cannon was given a special entry into the show. Niecy Nash, who was filling his shoes as a host, for the time being, pretended to not be aware of who the ‘Bulldog’ really is. While the host usually unveils contestants upon the signal from the judges, Nash decided to do so before having even received the orders.

After making a few funny quips, Nick Cannon talked about how tough it was for him to have been away from the show. One of the panellists of the show, Robert Thicke, also mentioned how Cannon managed to guise his voice with Candy Girl. The episode also had a number of other extraordinary moments, which Nash described as “more chaos than this stage has ever seen”, in order to create more hype among fans.