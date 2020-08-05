'The Matrix' Director Lilly Wachowski Says The Storyline Always Had A Trans Narrative

The Matrix directors, Lana and Lilly Wachowski have been a trending topic since the release of their Netflix video. In the video, Lilly speaks about how their trilogy had a trans narrative. She said that they did not reveal it before as she and Lana are both trans, but were not out at the time of the film’s release. Read more to know what The Matrix director, Lilly Wachowski said.

Lilly Wachowski on The Matrix narrative

Lilly says that she is glad that the fact that The Matrix had a trans narrative and it was the maker’s original intention to do so has gotten out. Wachowski said that the corporate world wasn’t ready for it thus they did not reveal these details during the time of the release. Lilly also spoke about the time she was directing the film. Wachowski says that she didn't know how to present her transness that was present in the background of her brain as they were writing it.

She also mentioned that the directorial duo was always living in a world of imagination. That’s why she gravitated toward sci-fi and fantasy and played Dungeons and Dragons. She said that it was all about creating worlds and that experience really freed them up as filmmakers because they were able to imagine stuff at that time that the fans didn’t necessarily see onscreen.

More about The Matrix franchise

The makers have already completed one trilogy but reportedly, they have a good number of plots to create a second Matrix trilogy. The makers of the franchise are in talks with Lana Wachowski in order to write and direct the fourth film which will be portraying Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in prominent roles. Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will be collaboratively producing and distributing the film globally. Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman, Toby Emmerich made the news public on December 18.

Matrix 4 will be showing Keanu Reeves as the lead of the franchise. However, a news report back in October revealed that the makers are also searching for a younger actor to essay the character of Neo. This could indicate that a teenager or a young adult version Neo could be featured in the fourth part of the franchise. In the last part, the two main characters, Neo and Trinity died, so how are they going to return for Matrix 4? Well, reportedly the pair had their minds uploaded to the Matrix before their deaths, which is how they will be able to return.

