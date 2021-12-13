'The Matrix Resurrections': Carrie-Anne Moss Was 'blown Away' By Trinity And Neo's Reunion

The much-awaited fourth installment of The Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections is all set to release in theatres. As the movie gears up for its release, Carrie-Anne Moss aka Trinity opened up about the movie and said that she was 'blown away' by the way Trinity and Neo, the latter is being played by Keanu Reeves, would be reuniting in the movie. The previous movie The Matrix Revolutions saw Neo and Trinity dead and fans have been wondering how the upcoming movie will be bringing their characters back.

Carrie-Anne Moss on Trinity and Neo's reunion in The Matrix 4

As per Digital Spy, Carrie-Anne Moss in an interview with The Guardian opened up about her reaction when she first read how Neo and Trinity would be reuniting. She said, "When myself, Lana [Wachowski], Keanu [Reeves], and a few others sat together to read it for the first time, I was thinking: 'What is this going to be like? How is she going to do this?' It's something that I never imagined, and I was really blown away."

Previously, Keanu Reeves during the behind-the-scenes featurette shared that the reunion of the characters was 'emotional'. He said, "For us, it was so emotional, it was almost like 'How do we not cry?'. The ambition of the story, the love story, the quest of it… it's big."

More about The Matrix Resurrections

Meanwhile, The Matrix Resurrections has been written and directed by Lana Wachowski who has co-written and co-directed the other three movies of the franchise with her sister Lilly Wachowski. Lilly earlier in an interview explained that she did not wish to return for directing the upcoming installment.

Other cast members like Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt will also reprise their roles from previous films in the series. Laurence Fishburne, who played the role of Morpheus, will not be delivering his role but Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be playing the role of young Morpheus. Other actors like Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Image: Instagram/@thematrixmovie