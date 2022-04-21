'The Matrix Resurrections' Heads To Prime Video For Digital Release; Check Premiere Date

The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth instalment in the popular "Matrix" film franchise, will soon start streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in India. The science-fiction action film stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra, Lambert Wilson and Neil Patrick Harris in the lead roles.

The movie was released theatrically back in December 2021. Now, four months after its theatrical premiere, the science-fiction movie is all set to make its OTT debut.

'The Matrix Resurrections' OTT Release date

On Thursday, April 21, Amazon Prime Video took to Twitter to share the official OTT release date of the sci-fi film."Choose your pill," the streamer said on the microblogging site in a reference to a scene in the first film of the franchise, The Matrix. "#TheMatrixResurrectionOnPrime, May 12 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada (sic)," Prime Video added. Take a look at the announcement below:

choose your pill 💊#TheMatrixResurrectionOnPrime, May 12

in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada pic.twitter.com/PGQTNRdKVs — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 21, 2022

'The Matrix Resurrections' plot

The plot of the movie is set sixty years after the events in The Matrix Revolutions and follows the life of Neo. He lives a normal life as a video game developer while facing difficulty in distinguishing between reality and fantasy. However, things take a sudden turn when a group of rebels, with the help of a programmed version of Morpheus, free Neo from a new version of the Matrix and fight a new enemy that holds Trinity captive.

More about 'The Matrix Resurrections'

The Matrix Resurrections was written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who along with her sister Lilly Wachowski had helmed the previous three movies in the series, namely, The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released back in 2003. The fourth film brought back the original cast with Reeves as Neo, Moss as Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe.

In addition to this, the makers added a slew of new names to the franchise's cast such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The movie received a nomination for Best Visual Effects at the 75th British Academy Film Awards, but lost to Dune.

(Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram/@PrimeVideoIN/Twitter)