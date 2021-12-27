The Matrix Resurrections: Jada Pinkett Reveals She Spent 5 Hrs In Make-up For Niobe's Role

The Matrix Resurrections hit theatres a few days ago. While the sci-fi action film saw the return of the characters Neo, played by Keanu Reeves, Trinity, played by Carrie-Ann Moss, in an unusual situation, while Morpheus, played by Laurence Fishburne, is missing from the action this time.

As far as Niobe is concerned, the character has been shown as much older than the memories of the character for fans of the franchise. The look might have looked convincing on screen, but it was not an easy task to create it. Jada Pinkett Smith recently gave fans a glimpse into the work that went into making her look older on screen.

Jada Pinkett Smith shares glimpse into 5-hr make-up for The Matrix Resurrections

Jada Pinkett Smith took to her Instagram handle to share the process that went behind her look. She said that it was a 5-hour long transformation from Jada to Niobe. The Nutty Professor star, however, summed it up in just a minute as she fast-forwarded the entire process.

The make-up artists could be seen working on her face, applying the prosthetics and other cosmetics, while she sat still and occasionally went through her script. Not just the face, even the hair seemed to involve a lot of time as her short hair is converted into dreadlocks and braided, given grey colour and worked on.

In the background of the video, one could hear her say a dialogue, "It's so easy to forget how much noise the Matrix pumps into your head. Something else makes the same kind of noise, war."

Jada has been associated with The Matrix franchise since The Matrix Reloaded in 2003, and also worked in The Matrix Revolutions in 2004.

The Matrix: Resurrections releases to mixed reviews

Meanwhile, the return to the franchise after 18 years, however, did not receive a unanimously positive response from critics and netizens, as some were not convinced with the latest instalment.

The box office collections too have been hampered amid the Spider-Man: No Way Home juggernaut. As per reports, the Lana Wachowski directorial has collected $70 million at the box office till now.