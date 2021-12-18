'The Matrix Resurrections': Priyanka Says She Felt Intimidated By Carrie-Anne, Keanu, Jada

Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of the fourth instalment in the Matrix series, The Matrix: Resurrections. She is all set to make her debut in the Keanu Reeves starrer franchise as the older version of Sati. While Priyanka is busy with promotions of the film, she joined the cast for the Matrix press tour.

Recently, in an interview with PTI in a Zoom interview from Los Angeles, the actor talked about her character and the film's action sequences. Priyanka revealed that she felt 'very intimidated' by Carrie-Anne, Keanu Reeves and Jada Pinkett while working on the film.

Priyanka Chopra on working with Carrie-Anne, Keanu, Jada Pinkett

"I won't lie, as someone who's the new kid in the movie, I was very intimidated with Carrie-Anne, Keanu and Jada Pinkett and just having the cast from the previous movies on set. But they're so wonderful, so encouraging. Especially the new lot, as well as Yahya, Jessica, Jonathan, Neil. I was intimidated for the first few days, but after that, they were all so lovely. It was a wonderful experience because we were experiencing this really visceral thing together, " she explained.

Further, Priyanka said that the film is led by 'extremely formidable female characters.' She also revealed that her character did not require any physical training, even though she has performed various stunts in Hindi cinema. The actor said, "When it comes to women, especially with The Matrix Resurrections, it's led by extremely formidable female characters. All of them that you see, they are the ones leading the action... I think that was very important to our director Lana. It was something that really matters to her, she has spoken about."

The 39-year-old also stated that she feels honoured to be 'inducted' in the popular sci-fi franchise. "It's an extreme honour to be inducted or included in such a project and especially to be given the responsibility of the character of Sati, which I know is very close to Lana and it was very strategically placed in the previous movie. So, I was very excited when I got the role," she added.

While recalling her first meeting with the award-winning director, Lana Wachowski, Priyanka shared, "I remember I was filming in India and I got a call from my agent saying, Lana wants to meet me tomorrow in San Francisco. And I got onto a flight, went straight from the airport to meet her, talk to her for a while. She asked me questions about the role and then she gave me the script and said 'Welcome to The Matrix' and it was really cool."

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra