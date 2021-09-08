'The Matrix Resurrections' To Be Out In India Same Day As US; Trailer Releases Tomorrow

The makers of the highly anticipated fourth instalment of the cult classic The Matrix 4 or The Matrix: Resurrections is all set to drop the trailer on September 9. Ahead of the film's trailer release, Warner Bros has launched an innovative website featuring an interactive and widely divergent first look at the newest instalment. Along with the exciting first look of the movie, the makers have also revealed the upcoming sci-fi film's release date in India.

'The Matrix: Resurrections' India Release Date

The choice is yours. Trailer on Thursday, September 9 at 6.30 pm IST. Visit https://t.co/qBNGlsRIIz #TheMatrixMovie pic.twitter.com/WM9Cw89GeO — Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) September 7, 2021

The Matrix: Resurrections will be the fourth film in the sci-fi franchise which saw its last film, The Matrix: Revolutions release almost two decades prior in 2003. As per IGN, the film will be releasing in India on the same day as the United States, which is on December 22, 2021. The first trailer of the movie is set to release on September 9. Earlier, during the CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the makers screened the first footage of The Matrix 4 featuring Keanu Reeves' Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity who were shown to have forgotten about their past encounters.

'The Matrix: Resurrections' first lookout now

Ahead of the movie's trailer launch, Warner Bros has launched an official WhatIsTheMatrix website, which currently shows small teaser clips ahead of the trailer's debut. As per Variety, At WhatIsTheMatrix.com, users are greeted with the simple choice first presented in 1999’s The Matrix, click on the blue pill, and stick to the reality you’ve known your whole life; click on the red pill, and signal that you’re ready to see how deep the rabbit hole goes.

Users who click on the blue pill hear a voiceover by Neal Patrick Harris’ character saying, "You’ve lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction," before urging the user to accept that their reality is real, as the current time flashes on the screen and Harris reads it aloud, saying, “Anything else is just your mind playing tricks on you." However, users who click on the red pill hear Abdul-Mateen’s voice telling them that while they believe it’s the current time — again, with Abdul-Mateen eerily reading the time aloud — "that couldn’t be further from the truth."

Other cast members like Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt will also reprise their roles from previous films in the series. Laurence Fishburne, who played the role of Morpheus, will not be delivering his role. Additionally, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci have been cast in undisclosed roles.

