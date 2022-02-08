Last Updated:

'The Matrix Resurrections': Warner Bros Sued By Co-producers For 'decimating' Film's BO

'The Matrix Resurrections': Warner Bros was sued by the co-producers, Village Roadshow Pictures, for 'decimating' film's BO by its simultaneous streaming.

Matrix Resurrections was among the most-anticipated films of last year, but it failed to live up to the expectations at the box office. The unimpressive box office performance has now led to a legal battle between the makers. Village Roadshow Pictures, one of the producers of the film, has filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros over the company's decision to release simultaneously on the streaming platform HBO Max. 

The company has alleged that there was a violation of the contract and that the decision led to poor box office performance. The latter stated that the lawsuit was an attempt at avoiding participating in arbitration proceedings. 

Village Roadshow Pictures sues Warner Bros The Matrix Resurrections streaming

Village Roadshow Pictures, as per a report on the Wall Street Journal, has also alleged the decision from the makers to shift the release date of the Keanu Reeves-starrer from 2022 to 2021 was with the intention to attract more subscribers. 

In the lawsuit, Village Roadshow Pictures stated that the decision was taken despite knowing that it would 'decimate' the box office revenue of the 'blockbuster film'. It thus 'deprived' Village Roadshow of the 'economic upsides' that HBO and its affiliates would gain from it, the lawsuit further said.

Warner Bros hit back at the allegations, calling it a 'frivolous attempt' by Village Roadshow Pictures to 'avoid the contractual commitment' to co-operate in the arbitration by the former against the latter. 

Village Roadshow stated that the arbitration clause to come to a solution was a part of their contract, but denied that it was applicable in this case. In the lawsuit, the company has stated that the arbitration clause would not prevent any party from seeking injunctive relief and other forms of non-monetary relief in the courts of Los Angeles County, California.

Village Roadshow Pictures' case against Warner Bros

In the lawsuit, the company also alleged that Warner Bros was 'devising various schemes' to deprive Village Roadshow of its continuing rights to co-own and co-invest in the derivative works from the films it co-owns. The company claimed that over $4.5 billion were spent in its over-two-decade partnership on the production of films like Joker, American Sniper and the Matrix.

Village Roadshow also stated that Warner Bros had given a platform for 'rampant piracy' through the release of the movie on a streaming platform on the day of its release.  

