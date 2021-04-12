Last Updated:

'The Matrix' Star Carrie-Anne Moss On Being Offered A 'grandmother Role' After Turning 40

Best known for her role as 'Trinity' in 'The Matrix' film franchise, Carrie-Anne Moss has opened up on being offered an older role after she turned 40.

Source: 'carrieanne.moss' Instagram

Carrie-Anne Moss is best known for her role in The Matrix films and has established herself as one of the popular faces of Hollywood with this film franchise. While she has seen her share of success in films, the actor has recently opened up about a tough point in her career. The incident involved her receiving a film offer years ago, where she was required to play the role of a grandmother. Moss then explained how her ageing made her face this situation, further elaborating on how male actors are treated differently on this matter.

Carrie-Anne Moss was offered a ‘grandmother role’ after turning 40

Carrie-Anne Moss has joined the list of female actors who have spoken up against the prevailing misogyny and bias against the ageing female actors. The said incident took place just a day after Moss turned 40 years of age, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The actor began by saying that she had heard the rumours about how things change for female actors after they turn 40 years of age and that she didn’t really believe it at first. The reason that she gave for not believing in it is that she didn’t agree on “jumping on a thought system” that she didn’t believe in.

However, she continued that “literally a day after” she turned 40, a script was offered to her where she was required to play the role of a grandmother. She divulged that she had mistakenly believed her role to be another one, but was confirmed by her manager that she was offered the role of the grandmother. Moss added by saying that she had gone from being a “girl to the mother to beyond the mother”, and that the male actors are treated differently when it comes to age.

Her role as Trinity in The Matrix films was responsible for putting her on the map quite early in her career. She went on to work in several other films and TV shows later. These include Jessica Jones, Knife Fight, Love Hurts, Vegas and many others. She is all set to star in the upcoming Matrix film which is likely to be released this year. 

