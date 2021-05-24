'The Me You Can’t See': Oprah Winfrey Shares Traumatic Experience Of Being Raped By Cousin

Oprah Winfrey has been among the vocal media personalities in the west who have raised their voices on various pertaining social issues. While she has interviewed several celebrities during the course of her career, she recently stepped in front of the camera to open up about herself. In her interaction in The Me You Can’t See, Oprah spoke in detail about the time she was raped as a child. She elaborated about how she was not aware of sexual assault at the age and that she had felt unsafe as a girl child.

Oprah Winfrey opens up about suffering sexual assault in childhood

Many celebrities have come out in public and talked about their own experiences of suffering sexual harassment and assault in the past. While Oprah had previously revealed her own traumatic experience as a child, she shared a few more details about how she was raped by her 19-year-old cousin from the age of nine to twelve. She said that not only she wasn't aware of “what rape was”, she was also unaware of the meaning of sex and reproduction at that tender age. She added that she came to “accept” the fact that a “girl child” isn’t safe “in a world full of men”.

However, Oprah emphasised on the notion that raising voice against such acts is “crucial” in nature. She added that she had refused to come out in public about her story, saying that she hesitated to do so thinking that what happened to her was her own fault. She also stated that because she comes from a humble background with “no running water” that she has “compassion” for the people who have experienced situations like this.

Oprah Winfrey has gained wide popularity for having hosted several interviews during her career which have received massive viewership. She had recently interviewed Prince Harry and Megan Markle, who made various revelations about being a part of the Royal Family. She had famously hosted The Oprah Winfrey Show, which had come to an end back in 2011. She has also made several cameo appearances in films like Ocean's Thirteen, Throw Momma from the Train and more.

