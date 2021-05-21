'The Me You Can't See' Trailer: Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry & Others Bare Their Souls Out

The makers of Apple TV’s new docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, recently dropped the trailer of their TV show. The documentary showcases Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's guiding discussions around mental health and emotional well-being. While doing so, the two also reflect on the struggles that they have dealt with in life.

The Me You Can’t See trailer review:

The Me You Can’t See trailer opens with a poignant statement by Winfrey, “All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain. It’s that stigma of being labeled ‘the other’. The telling of the story, being able to say, ‘This is what happened to me’ is crucial’.” The statement aptly showcases how the documentary series is going to be a therapeutic experience for both audiences as well as the people involved in the show.

Prince Harry can also be seen connecting and urging people to ask for help enunciating, “to make that decision of receiving help is not a sign of weakness”. Surprisingly, the Royal is not the only prolific face who will appear on the show reciting his journey of ‘The Me You Can’t See’. The documentary also includes moving testimonies from Lady Gaga, basketball player DeMar DeRozan, Zak Williams, and many more.

Going by The Me You Can't See trailer, it seems that Winfrey will not only open about her childhood trauma, but will also be seen as a model of empathy and ongoing learning. The Me You Can’t See trailer also showcases chronicles of ordinary people to indicate that people on both sides, be it rich or poor, can share the same amount of pain mentally. The part of the trailer when a teenage boy Fawzi displays his pain saying “I am afraid of it”, leaves people gasping. The trailer ends with another powerful statement said by an ordinary person sharing his story. “If we’re gonna hurt, we’re gonna hurt together”, said her.

In totality, The Me You Can’t See unleashes that part of a person’s story which they tend to keep hidden. It is a way of spreading awareness about mental health by connecting with people with real-life events and incidents that have left a traumatic impact on one’s life. The Me You Can’t See has already released this Thursday.

(Image: Still from The Me You Can't See trailer)

