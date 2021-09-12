The Met Gala 2021 Theme Is 'In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion'; Know What It's All About

Met Gala 2021 is only a day away. The fashion industry's biggest night is a glamorous, black-tie event that formally launches the Metropolitan Museum's annual fashion exhibition in New York City. Every year, the theme of the gala is tied to the exhibition. Reportedly, for a change, the Met Gala Ball will have two parts within 12 months. Read on to know what is the theme of Met Gala 2021.

Met Gala 2021 theme details

The theme of 2021's Met Gala is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, as it honours the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute. This year's theme aims to celebrate modern American fashion. Speaking about the event with Vogue in the month of April, the curator of the institute, Andrew Bolton said that American fashion is 'undergoing a Renaissance' and it should be honoured.

Bolton said that the emphasis on conscious creativity was 'really consolidated' during the novel COVID-19 pandemic with the social justice movements. The British Museum curator added that he has been 'impressed' by American designers' responses to the 'social and political climate,' also issues revolving around body inclusivity and gender fluidity. Bolton concluded that he is finding their work 'very self-reflective.'

The annual fundraising gala will take place on September 13 in New York City. Typically, the annual fashion show event takes place on the first Monday of May, however, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, schedules were changed. To make up for the previous year's cancelled gala, this year, the event will be held in two parts: the gala on September 13 and another one on the usual first Monday in May.

The red-carpet spectacle will be live-streamed by Vogue and covered on television by E!. Actor and recording artist Keke Palmer, along with director Ilana Glazer will be going live around 5:30 EST on September 13, 2021, on Vogue's official Twitter handle for Indian fans and followers. The duo will also interview VIP visitors during their red carpet entry.

The event will be hosted by a panel of co-chairs such as Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet, performer Billie Eilish, fashion designer Tom Ford, tennis star Naomi Osaka, journalist Anna Wintour and inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, and other honorary chairs.

(IMAGE: MET GALA 2021'S INSTAGRAM)