The Metropolitan Museum Of Art Pays Historic Tribute To Rihanna As She Skips Met Gala 2022

Global icon Rihanna is one of the few people who can slip into any silhouette to give fans a perfect red carpet look with her voguish style. In an unfortunate turn of events, the singer and beauty mogul did not make an appearance at the biggest fashion night out of the year, Met Gala 2022.

However, the Metropolitan Museum of Art paid a historic marble tribute to the soon-to-be-mommy by establishing her tattoo in their museum. The elegant statue of pregnant Rihanna is accentuated with bold animal prints. Rihanna who skipped Met Gala 2022, took to Twitter to respond to the special tribute of the Met Museum.

Met Museum pays special tribute to pregnant Rihanna

She wrote, "shut down the met in marble! what’s more, gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!"

shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one! pic.twitter.com/NawYMd0RpL — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 3, 2022

Last year, the singer, actor, fashion designer and beauty queen arrived on the Met Gala red carpet in style with beau ASAP Rocky. The couple's iconic blanket cape look earned massive appreciation from fans as it went insanely viral on the internet.

Currently, Rihanna is in her third trimester of pregnancy and, in her recent interaction with vogue, the global icon revealed that she's completely focused on embracing motherhood and bringing her baby into the world. The musician added that balancing things have always been a challenge for her. Further, opening about her professional commitments, Rihanna asserted that she is 'absolutely' aiming to complete them all.

She said, “Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been. And now there’s another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again. Still, I have businesses that aren’t going to run themselves. My mom handled the three of us with not even close to the amount of resources that I have, so I can absolutely do it".

After her boyfriend's arrest in an alleged shooting case, a source close to Rihanna informed ET that the musician chose to not stress out and majorly focus on her baby's arrival. The source reportedly claimed ''She wants to be mellow, relaxed and focused 100 per cent on the arrival of her baby -- not stressing out!" It is also speculated that Rihanna wants to welcome her baby in Barbados despite having lived in New York and LA. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky recently hit the headlines for reportedly hosting a rave-themed baby shower.

Image: Twitter/@rihanna