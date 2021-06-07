'The Mod Squad' Actor Clarence Williams III Passes Away At The Age Of 81 Due To Cancer

Veteran actor, Clarence Williams III, has passed away at the age of 81. Clarence was a Black power icon in the 1960s and 1970s with his TV show The Mod Squad, where he played the cool detective Linc Hayes. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Williams died on Friday, June 4, in Los Angeles of colon cancer.

About Clarence Williams III movies and TV shows

Apart from his iconic role in The Mod Squad, which lasted from 1968 to 1973, Clarence Williams III also appeared in films like Purple Rain, 52 Pick-Up, Reindeer Games, and Tales from the Hood. The actor began his career in theatre, earning a Tony nomination in 1965 for "Best featured actor in a play" for his work in, Slow Dance on the Killing Ground. Williams' other notable roles included him playing, Prince’s father in Purple Rain, and Wesley Snipes & Michael Wright’s dad in Sugar Hill.

The actor had a versatile and vast career, in which he also showed his comedy side in Keenen Ivory Wayans’ parody I'm Gonna Git You Sucka. He also worked with Dave Chappelle in the film, Half-Baked.

According to a report by Deadline, Williams was born in Harlem on Aug. 21, 1939, the son of professional musician Clay Williams. He was raised by his grandparents, which included composer-pianist Clarence Williams, a frequent collaborator of blues legend Bessie Smith. Williams also enlisted in the US Army and served as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division. The actor returned to civilian life and acting with the Broadway play The Great Indoors.

Williams is survived by his sister Sondra Pugh, daughter Jamey Phillips, niece Suyin Shaw, grandnephews Elliot Shaw and Ese Shaw, and grandniece Azaria Verdin. Clarence Williams III's wife was actress, Gloria Foster, best known for playing the Oracle in the first two Matrix movies. They were married from 1967 to 1984.

More about 'The Mod Squad'

According to the same report by Deadline, Williams was hired by producer Aaron Spelling for The Mod Squad, which featured a hippie undercover detective squad consisting of Peggy Lipton as Julie Barnes and Michael Cole as Pete Cochran. The show tackled issues prevalent at the time such as the Vietnam war and racism.

Image - Shutterstock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.