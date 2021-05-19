'The Mountain' From 'Game Of Thrones' Loses 50 Kgs After Retiring From Strongman Contests

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who is better known as 'The Mountain' from Game Of Thrones, quite recently took to Instagram in order to reveal the sheer amount of weight that he has lost since his retirement from Strongman competitions last November. The picture sees Björnsson flaunting a relatively much more defined physique, complete with prominent abdominal muscles and the tattoos that made waves when they were first unveiled by him. The Mountain's weight loss pictures come several months after his last appearance as Iceland's symbol of strength and the beginning of his new life as a boxer. The post, which includes a before and an after picture, can be found below.

'The Mountain' from Game Of Thrones shares his weight loss picture:

The Mountain, as per the post above, recorded a video through which he took his fans and viewers through his day and the diet regime that he follows, in addition to the kind of exercises that he does. He can also be heard reminiscing about his life as a strength competition contender, and actor and muses about his present life as a boxer. That video can be found below.

The Mountain on his diet, exercise, and life as a boxer:

On the subject of his diet, the retired strongman-turned-boxer, in the video above, can be heard saying that, "I’m extremely happy with my shape right now,” he said in a recent video on his YouTube channel. “When I started this journey, I weighed 205 kgs (451 pounds). And now I’m down to 155 kgs (341 pounds). Feeling good, feeling healthy.”. On the topic of his likes and dislikes, he added that, "I’m not a huge fan of chicken. But I have different goals now than I did when I was in strongman, so the diet is slightly different. It’s as clean as it gets. I’m never really hungry and I’m never really full throughout the day.” As reported earlier, The Mountain's real name is Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

While talking about his present situation in terms of physicality and current professional commitments with the officials at FitnessVolt, the Game Of Thrones cast member was quoted saying that he was happy with everything he did in strongman competitions. He also added that he won every big title that can be won in the strength world. Post the same, Ireland's fan favourite strongman implied that the whole point was to just be happy and healthy. Some of his final statements saw him communicating that he intends on being that way. As far as further projects of the Game Of Thrones cast member is concerned, nothing has been revealed by either him or his representatives yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.