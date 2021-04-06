'The Neighborhood' Creator Jim Reynolds Quits Show Amid Concerns Over Leadership Style

The Neighborhood creator, producer and showrunner Jim Reynolds is leaving the much-acclaimed CBS comedy series amid concerns over his leadership style. According to Deadline, Reynolds told the cast over the weekend that he would be leaving the show after three seasons. CBS Studios will soon announce a new showrunner for Season 4 of the multi-camera comedy starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, which was picked up by CBS in February.

Reynolds' departure comes after the completion of Season 3 production. According to Deadline, CBS Studios chose a leadership transition on The Neighborhood based on feedback, including concerns, the studio had gathered over time about Reynolds' race-related issues. It was also reported that the feedback included two Black writers who had recently left the show after completing Season 3 work.

Talking to Deadline, Jim said that he is very proud of The Neighborhood and has given everything of himself over the last three years to make this the best show possible. He went on to say that he is overjoyed that the show has found such a loyal fan base and that it will continue to grow. In explaining his decision, he mentioned that considering the current state of the world, he is not the right person to continue telling these stories. But, he is really excited to see the show succeed and wishes everyone involved the best of luck.

The Neighborhood plot

The plot of The Neighborhood revolves around Dave Johnson and his family arrive from Michigan, unfazed by the fact that their new dream home is located in a community very different from their previous small town. Calvin Butler, their opinionated next-door neighbour, is wary of the newcomers, fearing that they will disrupt the neighbourhood culture. Dave realises that absorbing into the new community is more difficult than he expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, he has a good chance of making the new neighbourhood a great place to live.

The Neighborhood cast

The Neighborhood also stars Beth Behrs, Sheaun McKinney, Tichina Arnold, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan in lead roles. Executive producers of the show include Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone, Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as TrillTV’s Wendi Trilling.

Source: Deadline, Image Courtesy: The Neighborhood Instagram