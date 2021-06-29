'The Nevers' Season 1 Part 2 To Premiere In 2022 On HBO Max; Read More

The Nevers, a historic-fiction television show created by Joss Whedon, first aired on HBO in April this year. While the first part of the show’s first season has been out, The Nevers season 1 part 2 will be aired next year, according to a recent The Wrap article. In fact, the production process for the same is expected to begin on June 29, 2021.

Upcoming episodes of The Nevers to hit HBO Max next year

A Mutant Enemy Productions series, The Nevers dropped six episodes of its first season earlier this year, on HBO. They can be streamed on HBO Max in certain regions of the world. This HBO Originals series is available for online streaming in India on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar as well. The second half of the season, which was set to have twelve episodes in total, could not be shot last year due to the consequences of the ghastly pandemic.

A little about The Nevers cast

However, the report revealed that The Nevers team would commence production this week. The new executive producer Philippa Goslett, who replaced the show’s original creator, Joss Whedon, reportedly worked on the plans for The Nevers season 1 part 2 as its part 1 went on air. Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelly, and Olivia Williams make for a few of the lead The Nevers cast members. Also seen portraying some key characters on the show are actors James Norton, Tom Riley, Pip Torrens, Denis O'Hare, Rochelle Neil, Amy Manson, Zackary Momoh, and Eleanor Tomlinson, amongst several more.

The Nevers plot, location, and more

The Nevers, which aired the finale episode of its first season’s first half in mid-May 2021, is expected to return with the second part episodes in 2022. While those episodes were shot in London through 2019 and 2020, the upcoming episodes are expected to be shot in the UK too. This scientific show is a drama fiction that revolves around a set of ‘Touched’ people, who are played by Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelly, Olivia Williams, Amy Manson, and Tom Riley. Upon facing certain personal troubles induced by the pandemic, creator Joss Whedon had parted ways from the project last year.

