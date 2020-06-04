'The New Mutants' To Release On Big Screen Soon; Know About Its Cast, Release Date & More

Josh Boone directorial The New Mutants is all set to hit the theatres. The director has high hopes and expects that he can create a trilogy out of the film. The film has been finding it difficult to release due to multiple reasons like date clashes and the coronavirus situation, and the director revealed that the film will finally be out in the theatres in August. He is hoping that the film would be a success so that he could stick to his original plan of directing the trilogy.

Josh Boone wishes to make The New Mutant into a trilogy

Many New Mutant enthusiasts have high expectations for the film. The director has laid out plans for the sequels. According to him, the second part would have roped in Antonio Banderas to essay the role of Emmanuel De Costa, who is Sunspot’s biological dad in the story. The antagonist in the thriller story would be a character by the name Karma. There is scope for another villain that is Warlock, who will reportedly have a techy yet organic feel and who will be an alien.

In an interview with a magazine, director Josh Boone expressed that he is happy about making his own ideas into a film, but he hopes that the films receive a good response so that he will continue to tell more stories out of his ideas. He said that the idea for three-part series is because there are a lot of angles to explore in The New Mutants probable series. He revealed that the ideas are all mapped out and the drafts and storyline for the stories are all prepped. However, for the moment he wants to convince Disney and Marvel for the sequel and he is waiting for confirmation on the same.

The New Mutants cast and crew

However, Josh Boones is proud that he was able to make one The New Mutants film and hopes that the success of the film allows him to do a trilogy. The film is produced by 20th Century Fox in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment. It is a horror-thriller with a hospital premise. The mutants are tested in the hospital and when things go wrong, they are made to make a run for their lives and also develop a friendship in the process. The story is penned by both Josh Boone and Knate Lee. The star cast includes popular names like Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor, Alice Braga, Henry Zaga and more. The film will be released on August 28, 2020, on the big screen as per reports.

Watch the trailer:

