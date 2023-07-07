The Nun 2 Trailer: Taissa Farmiga Returns To Battle The Menacing Conjuring Demon

Adding to The Conjuring franchise, The Nun 2 will be released in theatres later this year. The film stars Taissa Farmiga, Bonnie Aarons and Jonas Bloquet in major roles. The trailer of the same was released by its makers on Thursday.

3 things you need to know

The Nun 2 is the ninth installment of The Conjuring franchise.

It is directed by Michael Chaves who has previously directed The Conjuring 3 in 2021.

The film will debut in theatres on September 8.

The Nun 2 trailer teases Taissa Farmiga’s return

The trailer of The Nun 2 shows Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) living in a convent in Italy after surviving the events of the first movie. However, she is compelled to go back and face the demonic nun Valak after she reappears to torture the young children in a French boarding school. According to a synopsis, the movie is set in 1956 France when "a priest is murdered" and "an evil is spreading."

The trailer also gave a glimpse to the jumpscares in the movie including a spooky wall of magazines that flips open to expose Valak's visage. It also gave some indications as to where the surviving characters from the first film ended up during the intervening four years.

(Taissa Farmiga in The Nun 2 | Image: Trailer Screengrab)

New faces will be introduced in The Nun 2

Aarons and Bloquet who previously played Valak and Maurice "Frenchie," respectively, are reprising their roles in The Nun 2. Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie, Anna Popplewell as Marcella, and Storm Reid as an unidentified new character will all be introduced in the film as new characters to the "Conjuring" world.

The first The Conjuring movie, starring Patrick Wilson and Taissa Farmiga's elder sister, Vera Farmiga, launched the $2 billion series in 2013. The book The Amityville Horror by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren served as the basis for the original movie.