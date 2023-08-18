The Nun Actress Bonnie Aarons Sues Warner Bros Over Alleged Hidden Merchandise Revenue

The Nun 2 is all set to make its theatrical debut on September 8. However, ahead of its release, the actress from the movie has locked horns with Warner Bros over unpaid money. The Nun series famed Bonnie Aarons, who plays the haunted Valak in the movies, filed a lawsuit against the company over "obscuring and hiding" her portion of the royalties and sales revenue made from products bearing her picture.

Bonnie Aarons made her Conjuring franchise debut in The Conjuring 2.

The film spawned a series of The Nun movies, which created a line of merchandise, including dolls, jewelry, and posters.

Bonnie Aarons files lawsuit against Warner Bros

Warner Bros, New Line Cinema, and Scope Productions are named in Aarons' complaint, which was submitted on Tuesday to the Los Angeles superior court. She claims that in addition to receiving a $175,000 performance-based incentive after The Nun made more than $365 million, she was also paid a "fixed compensation" of $71,500 for her appearance in the movie.

(Bonnie Aarons plays the haunted Valak in The Nun movies | Image: IMDb)

According to the contract, the actress would also receive a portion of Warner Bros' sales revenue from products using her likeness. It was agreed that Aarons would get a pro rata portion of 5% of 50% of the profits from the licensing of merchandising rights.

Bonnie Aarons accuses Warner Bros of breach of contract

Her complaint claims that, between 2019 and 2022, Warner Bros sent her written statements showing her share of revenue, which she alleges was “inconsistent with the extensive merchandising activities” for her character.

When asked to elaborate on the figures, the studio sent a “spreadsheet that contained line items corresponding to only a fraction of the known licenses,” Aarons claims. The actress is suing for breach of contract, breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and accounting.