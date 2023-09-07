The Nun To Annabelle: The Conjuring Films Ranking Based On Their Box Office Earnings

Quick links:
The Nun 2 made its theatrical debut on September 7. The film is part of The Conjuring franchise. Let's take a look at the ranking of the other movies in the series based on their box office earnings.
The most successful film of the Conjuring franchise is the prequel to the Nun 2 titled Nun. The film made $365.6 Million worldwide.
Second on the list is The Conjuring 2. The film was released in theatres in June 2016 and crossed the mark of $321 Million.
The first ever Conjuring film which spawned the entire franchise, The Conjuring managed to earn $319.5 Million.
Annabelle: Creation, set in 1955, tells the story of a haunted doll named Annabelle. It made $306.5 Million at the box office.
Annabelle, which was released in 2014, was the first film in the franchise based on the possessed doll Annabelle. This particular film minted $257.6 Million at the box office.
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was released in theatres during the ongoing pandemic, which eventually made a dent in its earnings. The film still managed to cross the mark of $202 Million.