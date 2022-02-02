'The Offer' Trailer Review: A Sneak Into Making Of 'The Godfather' Starring Miles Teller

The Godfather is a 1972 American crime-drama film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, a classic masterpiece of American cinema. The film is based on Puzo's best-selling novel of the same name and its story includes events from 1945 to 1955 and follows the journey of the Corleone family under patriarch Vito Corleone. It also focuses on the transformation of his youngest son, Michael Corleone, from being a family outsider to a ruthless mafia boss.

Paramount+ is all set to dramatise the behind-the-scenes struggle to bring the iconic film The Godfather to theatres in a new miniseries, The Offer. It will premiere on April 28. In this, Miles Teller is ready to tell the tale of the making of The Godfather. Recently, the trailer of the film was dropped by the makers.

The Offer Trailer Review

The trailer of The offer deals with the story behind The Godfather's creation and its making. The film follows Hollywood producer Albert S. Ruddy and his endeavours to get a variation of Mario Puzo's novel. Paramount picks Ruddy to direct a project that the studio was very uncertain about.

In the trailer, it is very apparent that the series will uncover how Ruddy managed to take on board a reluctant director and a screenwriter. It will also showcase the struggle behind the negotiation with the studio for the budget of the film. The trailer further briefly introduces Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, the director who was ultimately chosen to bring Puzo’s story to life. Fogler shares the iconic opening line from the film at the end of the clip.

Here take a look at the trailer-

The Offer Cast

The cast line-up includes Miles Teller who steps into the lead role as Ruddy and is joined by an all-star cast that includes Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Ted Lasso favourite Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, and many others.

