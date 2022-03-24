The Offer: Trailer Shows Miles Teller As Producer Ruddy Determined To Make 'The Godfather'

Bringing a unique perspective of the behind-the-scenes of a movie, Paramount+ is all set to release the highly anticipated mini-drama series The Offer. Starring a promising cast with the likes of Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, Dan Fogler and more, the upcoming series depicts the nitty-gritty behind making the greatest gangster films of all time--The Godfather. The trailer of the forthcoming drama was released showing a detailed narration of how the movie came to existence despite the number of threats and setbacks in ways.

The Offer trailer

Actor Miles Teller plays the role of Oscar-nominated producer Albert S. Ruddy who brought the iconic crime film The Godfather to the theatres. The series will show the never-known-before experiences of the producer and the lengths he had to go to in order to the film to the big screen. The trailer also showed Coppola (Dan Fogler), Evans (Matthew Goode) and Marlon Brando (Justin Chambers) bringing in Ruddy to present him with the opportunity to produce The Godfather, which was originally based on a crime novel written by Puzo.

Evans can be heard saying Ruddy, ''We've been all over town, and no one wants to make this movie, so I need you to produce it." The following clips showed Ruddy's plight to make the movie which also included meeting Colombo (Giovanni Ribisi), member of the five families of the American Mafia in New York City. Sharing a brief glimpse into the resistance faced by the producer to make the film, Colombo can be heard telling Ruddy, ''You wanna make a movie that's gonna make my people look like animals, and that ain't gonna happen.''

More on The Offer

As mentioned earlier, The Offer will follow the plight and ingenuity of producer Albert S. Ruddy in making the iconic film The Godfather, directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Created by Michael Tolkin, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Tolkin admitted that he knew very little of the making of The Godfather before making The Offer. He further said of the upcoming series, ''For every character in the film, getting it made or stopping it from being made was at the core of their actions, and it was a matter of life and death to them,''

He continued, ''So that’s not a gangster story, that’s a human story. That’s what gave the book and the movie so much power. Everyone is fighting for their existence.” The Paramount+ is set to release on April 28, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@paramountplus