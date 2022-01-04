'The Office' Actor David Koechner Arrested Over Alleged DUI, Hit-and-run On New Year's Eve

Actor David Koechner, popular for his roles in Anchorman film series and The Office, was arrested over alleged drunk driving and hit-and-run charges. He was released the day after with him having to appear before the court in March this year. The incident took place on New Year's Eve. He has been accused of running a street singh, drunk driving as well as hitting a street sign.

The artist was held by the police from Simi Valley, California on Friday at 3 PM PT, as per a report on TMZ. The police were alerted about an erratic driver on a call, after which the patrolling officer was tasked to find the offender. The officer spotted the car in question and was examined for DUI.

Koechner reportedly failed the sobriety test and later, his car was towed away. He was then lodged at the Ventura County Jail at 5 PM PT. Koechner was out of jail the next day, New Year at 5 AM PT. He was later seen filling gas into his vehicle on Sunday. There was dent on his car, and it is not clear if it was caused during the accident.

The case has been fixed for hearing on March 30. He has been asked to appear before the Ventura County Superior Court over the offence.

Koechner landed in trouble, as per a report on ET Online, after a person had seen his silver SUV run the stop sign, and run away after hitting a centre median.

David Koechner on the professional front

David Koechner was gearing up for his comedy tour, which starts on January 6. The actor enjoys popularity for his work as Champ Kind in the Anchorman series and as Todd Packer in the hit TV series The Office.

He first appeared in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy in 2004, followed by Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues in 2013. He was associated with The Office and featured in 15 episodes in all.

Among his recent initiatives, he starred in films like A Week Away and National Champions. He also lent his voice for the TV show Close Enough.