'The Office' Alum Angela Kinsey Shares Favourite Deleted Scene From Sitcom; Watch

The Office actor Angela Kinsey headed to her Twitter account on Wednesday and shared a deleted scene from the sitcom featuring Oscar and Creed. The actor mentioned it was her 'favourite' deleted scene and that it always made her laugh. The scene she shared was from a Christmas party episode in season 2 of the Steve Carell-starrer. A number of fans of the show commented on the clip and believes deleted scenes were the 'best'.

Angela Kinsey shares her 'favourite' deleted scene from The Office

The actor who played the role of Angela Martin on the much-loved sitcom headed to Twitter to share a glimpse of a deleted scene from the second season of the show. The clip featured Creed, who was helping Oscar move one of the desks at Dunder Mifflin. However, the clip takes a turn when Oscar finds himself stuck behind the desk and unable to get out, as Creed walks away. Oscar then climbs over the desks awkwardly and pretends nothing happened. Angela wrote in the caption, "One of my favourite deleted scenes from Season 2’s Christmas Party episode. I laugh every time I watch it."

Watch deleted scene from The Office here

One of my favorite deleted scenes from Season 2’s Christmas Party episode. I laugh every time I watch it. 😂❤️🎄 pic.twitter.com/OQyLSUgN9p — Angela Kinsey🍩 (@AngelaKinsey) December 29, 2021

Several fans replied to the actor and expressed how much they loved the show and the glimpse of the deleted scene. A netizen wrote, "One of my favourite deleted scenes too! Oscar moments are so underrated". Other fans mentioned they were 'howling' with laughter, while another wrote, "The deleted scenes are sometimes the best"

One of my favourite deleted scenes too! Oscar moments are so underrated 😂 — save bandit (@kshbuttt) December 29, 2021

I’m howling😆😆😆. Thank you! Merry Christmas — Patrick O'Donnell (@patrickgavinod) December 29, 2021

The deleted scenes are sometimes the best 😉❤️ — KimB123 💜🤟🏻💛 (@GlitterNGus) December 29, 2021

Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer, who plays Pam on the show have started a podcast called Office Ladies, in which the duo decodes each episode of the show and tells fans and followers some interesting behind the scenes details about The Office. The sitcom is all about Michael, played by Carell, who is the Regional Manager of Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch. The show is all about the interactions he has with his employees and friends at the office. The show also stars Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, John Krasinski as Halpert, Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor and many more familiar faces.

(Image: Twitter/@AngelaKinsey, Instagram/@theoffice)