'The Office': Ed Helms Opens Up About 'intense' Experience Of Punching Wall In A Scene

Ed Helms rose to fame after his role in the popular sitcom The Office, in which he played Andy Bernard from season three onwards. The actor recently appeared on his co-stars' Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer's podcast, Office Ladies, and opened up about the iconic scene that involved him punching a wall in anger. He called it a 'daunting' experience and mentioned it was 'pretty intense'.

Ed Helms opens up about punching wall in The Office

The actor mentioned during the podcast that the punch was the closest thing he had done to a stunt in his career. He mentioned that the team put a pad behind the inner wall, in which there was a plank, and it was not a real wall. He mentioned it was 'very exciting but also kind of daunting' as he shared that he skinned his knuckles during 'practice swings'. According to Showbiz CheatSheet) via ScreenRant, the actor said, "I remember it was my first time doing anything that qualified as a stunt. There was a whole little meeting about how they were going to score the back of the sheetrock so that my hand went through easier. That was one of those scenes for me, in a very early one, and something that I think was very exciting but also kind of daunting. I didn’t want to get it wrong … there was a lot of kind of wind-ups to practice, practice swings. I think we did two, two takes or so and I skinned up my knuckles. There was a pad in there, but I think breaking through the sheetrock skinned up my knuckles. So, yeah, that was pretty intense."

Have a look at the scene here

The scene that required Andy to punch the wall at the office saw Jim, played by John Krasinski and Pam, played by Jenna Fischer play a prank on him. They hide his phone and then call his number multiple times. When Andy cannot find his phone, it frustrates him, as he tries to look for it but fails. So, in a fit of rage, he punches the wall behind him at the office, leaving everyone stunned.

Image: Instagram/@nickftinita