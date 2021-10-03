‘The Office’ Star Angela Kinsey, Husband Prepare For Halloween Weeks In Advance, See Pics

Best known for her role in The Office, Angela Kinsey and her husband and actor, Joshua Snyder are gearing up for Halloween in advance. The duo took to their Instagram accounts to share glimpses into the decorations they have purchased for the celebration. However, both their pictures are on two polar opposites of each other.

The Office's Angela Kinsey and husband, Joshua Snyder gear up for Halloween

Angela Kinsey took to her Instagram account on Sunday to give her fans and followers a glimpse into her Halloween preparations. She shared a hilarious post of the difference between what she and her husband purchased in the month of October, ahead of Halloween. The first picture was of her holding up a fall-themed board that was full of orange and yellow festive shades and features the actor smiling from ear to ear. However, her expression changed drastically when she held up a spooky decoration of the head of a man with blood coming out of his eyes and mouth, which she said her husband picked up. She captioned the picture, "What I buy in October vs. what my husband buys."

Joshua Snyder on the other hand posted a picture of himself holding up two spooky prosthetic heads, as he maintained a calm expression. The decoration piece Angela posed with for her Instagram post also featured in the picture. Angela also put up a story on her social media account and mentioned that she and her husband were building a 'driveway haunted house'. She wrote in the caption of the story that it was only the first day of construction. The picture featured Joshua holding some construction equipment as he posed with the camera.

Angela Kinsey is famous for her role in The Office, which is a documentary series that follows the lives of the employees of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. Apart from Kinsey, the show sees Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B. J. Novak, Ellie Kemper and others in pivotal roles. The show bagged five Emmy Awards and has won over 42 Emmy nominations so far.

