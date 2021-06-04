'The Office' Star Jenna Fischer Names Most 'magical' Scene Between Jim And Pam

Jenna Fischer has gained wide popularity for portraying the character of Pam Beesly in The Office. Her chemistry with co-star John Krasinski has been praised by fans and critics alike, and their ‘office romance’ has been among the focused aspects of the plot. Quite recently, during her interaction in the Office Ladies podcast, she revealed a bittersweet moment while filming one of her scenes. She elaborated on how she particularly enjoyed shooting one of the best moments of season 5, even though she admitted to not liking the shooting location.

Jenna Fischer on filming a “magical” moment from The Office

The love story of Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly has a number of adorable moments throughout the seasons of this show. However, fans would keenly remember the scene from season 5 where Jim gets down on one knee to propose to Pam. Jenna explained in the podcast that she did not enjoy the location of the gas station during that scene, which was reportedly built over a period of nine days. She also pointed out that the location was unromantic in nature, and an unexpected location to propose for marriage.

However, Jenna admitted that she was taken aback by this scene, quite like her character. She added that despite her dislike of the location, she felt “magical” while filming that scene. Greg Daniels, who is the developer of the show, explained to her why the moment was brought in the premiere episode of the season. According to him, such moments are usually shown during the end of seasons, and fans would not be expecting to experience the scene in the episode. Jenna also said that since the show had been teasing fans about their proposal, an ordinary location was selected for the moment to “throw them off”.

The Office cast had a list of other popular actors who have portrayed some of the central characters in the show. Steve Carell has played the role of branch manager Michael Scott, while Rainn Wilson has gained success for his portrayal of the eccentric Dwight Schrute. The show had begun way back in 2005 and ended in 2013 after airing a total of 9 seasons.

IMAGE: 'THE OFFICE' INSTAGRAM

