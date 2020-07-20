'The Old Guard' Actor Charlize Theron To Go On A Hiatus; Read Details

After receiving high praise from critics for her performance in The Old Guard, actor Charlize Theron is now reportedly set to take a break. The Academy Award-winning actor, who is a mother of two, wants to spend time with her children. Read on to know more details:

Charlize Theron wants to take a break

According to reports, Charlize Theron needs some time to focus on her children. The Old Guard actor reportedly stated that she is taking a break to just “be a mum”. “I’m taking a break to just be a mum for a second. Our slate is so full anyway that I am never not going to work, but I need to just take a moment. I feel very fulfilled. I’m a very lucky person,” Theron said.

She also stated that she currently feels very fulfilled and very lucky. Recently, the actor was seen in the action fantasy flick The Old Guard. Talking about the films, Theron said that her girls were with her when she made this film. She further added that they will look back on this and see themselves 'reflected'. The actor also said that KiKi is a reflection of her girls in the film.

The Old Guard is a superhero film directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. It is penned by Greg Rucka, who was in turn inspired by a comic book of the same name. The film features Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, and Matthias Schoenaerts in the lead roles. It will also feature actors like Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, and others in crucial roles.

Charlize Theron played the role of Andromache of Scythia in this film, an ancient warrior who has high-level healing abilities, which she uses, along with her vast experience, to help people. The film was released on Netflix due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The film was praised by critics for its action sequence and performances of the actors.

The plot of the film revolves around a group of immortals who are set to take their revenge. The Old Guard is produced by Skydance Media, and Denver and Delilah Productions. It is one of the most successful films launched by the streaming platform.

