'The Old Guard' Is The Highest Viewed Movie As Per Netflix's Q3 Earnings

Netflix released its third-quarter earnings report on October 20th, Tuesday. The streaming service has announced the most popular and watched titles through the summer of 2020 and The Old Guard tops the list. Read along to know the other loved Netflix titles of the season.

The Old Guard on Netflix viewed in over 78 million households

The reports have announced The Old Guard as the most viewed Netflix title of the summer quarter. As per reports by the streaming service, the movie was viewed in over 78 million subscriber households in its first four weeks. The Old Guard is an action thriller that has been directed by Gina Prince – Bythewood and its cast includes Charlize Theron in the lead role.

The other titles from Netflix originals that were most popular and viewed according to the reports include Project Power which starred Jamie Foxx and was viewed in over 75 million households. Further, the list included The Kissing Booth 2 which garnered 66 million views in the first 28 days of its release. It is predicted in the reports that the Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill starring Enola Holmes will receive views from 76 million households in its first 4 weeks that ends on October 23rd. This data is self-reported and on the basis of the number of member accounts that watched a given show for at least a period of 2 minutes.

Schitt’s Creek and Lucifer are also part of the most popular shows on the streamer, with the latter’s latest season attracting views from over 38 million households. Ryan Murphy’s Ratched has got itself views from 48 million households and the recent season of The Umbrella Academy got itself 43 million views. Netflix has released two documentaries during this quarter which are American Murder: The Family Next Door and The Social Dilemma that garnered 52 million and 38 million households views respectively, as per reports by Netflix.

