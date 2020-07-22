'The Old Guard' Sequel Teased By Charlize Theron After Massive Viewership | Watch

The Old Guard is a superhero film that recently released on Netflix. It garnered appreciation from the audiences and had a massive viewership in its first four weeks. A sequel to the movie is already in demand. Now Charlize Theron, who played the lead as Andromache of Scythia “Andy” in the film, teased its sequel and reacted on its viewership. Read to know more.

Also Read | 'The Old Guard' Trailer 2: Charlize Theron Is Back With Hardcore Action; Watch

Charlize Theron teases The Old Guard sequel and reacts on the response

The Old Guard was released on July 10, 2020, and it reached to around 72 million households within the first four weeks. Charlize Theron reacted on the response in a recent interaction with a news portal. She said that the massive response that the movie got from the audiences is “pretty crazy” for her. However, the Oscar-winning actor mentioned that she was not thinking about the numbers and did not ask about it while making the movie. She stated that she is “not that brave” with a laugh and added that she did not want to hear predictions.

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks Charlize Theron Starrer 'The Old Guard' To Watch Online

Rumours about The Old Guard sequel is making rounds on the internet. However, Charlize Theron clarified that the project has not been given the greenlight yet. She said that they are still pushing the second instalment. The Bombshell star stated that they have a little resting period for now. But just given the fact that all of them “really want” to do a sequel and she is sure, when it is the right time, they will start the conversation.

Also Read | 'The Old Guard' Cast: Charlie Theron To Kiki Layne, Know The Cast & Character Details

Charlize Theron’s suggest on The Old Guard sequel

During an interaction on an online show, Charlize Theron laid out her suggest for The Old Guard sequel. She said that she is “really excited” about another female character. The actor mentioned that it is the character of Quynh which was teased in the movie. The Hancock star stated that she is kind of Andy’s right-hand person. She noted that two of them were the first immortals. Theron said that there is “obviously a relationship” between them that they did not really explore in the movie. So, she is excited if the makers get the chance to make a sequel and explore that angle. Charlize Theron mentioned that it is because then they are just adding another female into the mix, which she thinks will make it really interesting.

Also Read | Do They Find Quynh In 'The Old Guard'? Find Out If The Warrior Is Still Alive In The Story

The Old Guard cast has Charlize Theron, Matthias Schoenaerts, Kiki Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harry Melling and others. It is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood with a screenplay by Greg Rucka. The movie is based on Greg Rucka’s comic book of the same name. It shows a team of immortal mercenaries.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.