The One Where FRIENDS' Co-stars Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Are NOT On A Break

FRIENDS co-star Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are rumoured to be dating in real life. Portraying the role of Rachel and Ross, respectively, the duo broke several hearts after deciding to call it quits in the sitcom. A heartbreak, baby and 25 years later, the duo may have rekindled their romance.

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are not on a break?

According to a report from Closer Online, the couple is dating in real life. After reuniting on Friends: The Reunion earlier this year, the couple started constantly texting back and forth. They even admitted to having a crush on each other during the filming of the series. The report also suggested that the 54-year-old actor flew in from New York to spend time with Aniston who resides in LA. The duo was spotted at Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara where they sipped on some wine and enjoyed a candid chat together.

FRIENDS introduced the world to many swoon-worthy couples. From Chandler and Monica to Phoebe and Mike, most of the couples on the show landed a happy ending. However, Ross and Rachel were not on the list as the couple went on an eternity break. After giving birth to Ross's child, Rachel unexpectedly fell in love with Joey. This does not stop the ardent fans of the sitcom who still wish for an alternate storyline where Rachel and Ross are still together.

Do Netflix and netizens ship Roschel?

As soon as the rumour surfaced, the internet went gaga over the possibility of their favourite sitcom couple being together 25 years later. The social media was filled with posts and wishes from the avid FRIENDS fans who support the new couple. Many celebrated the news by sharing some of their romantic moments on the show.

Meanwhile, Netflix India also joined in to hope for the news to be true. They took to their official Instagram account to share pictures of Rachel and Ross together and wrote, 'Lobsters spotted. This caption is the one where we hope Ross and Rachel are happy always ❤️'. They added, 'When two lobsters are in love is it called tru lob'.

IMAGE- NETFLIX INDIA'S INSTAGRAM

