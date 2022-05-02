'The Parent Trap' Actor Joanna Barnes Passes Away At 87 Due To Prolonged Illness

Veteran Hollywood actor Joanna Barnes who is well known for her work in the 1998 American romantic comedy The Parent Trap breathed her last on Friday, April 29, at her home in California. Her death came as a huge shock to her family and friends. Many of them took to their social media handles to express their grief on the loss.

As per Deadline, the late actor was 87 at the time of her death and reportedly, suffered from multiple health problems. She died at her residence in The Sea Ranch. Post her demise, filmmaker Nancy Meyers took to social media to pay her last respects to Joanna Barnes. Sharing her picture, she wrote in the caption "Joanna was so lovely. So great to work with. So upbeat and joyful. I was so happy she agreed to play Meredith’s mother after playing Vicky in the original Parent Trap. My condolences to her loved ones."

More about Joanna Barnes

The actor is well known for her works in Home Before Dark, Spartacus, and The War Wagon, but she became a household name after starring in both The Parent Trap films. In the 1961 version of The Parent Trap, Joanna portrayed the role of Vicky Robinson, who is the main antagonist of the Walt Disney film and is also a gold digger. In 1998's sequel of The Parent Trap, starring Lindsay Lohan, Joanna Barnes essayed the role of Vicki Blake, Meredith Blake's mother. Along with this, she also made guest appearances on many television quiz-based programs and talk-show programs, including What's My Line, The Johnny Carson Show, and To Tell the Truth. Moreover, the iconic star is also an author and has written many novels namely The Deceivers, Who Is Carla Hart?, Pastora and Silverwood.

