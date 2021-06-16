'The Penthouse 3' Faces Racism Accusations For Latest Episode, Makers Issue Apology

The Penthouse 3 show on SBS drama faced several racial allegations due to the portrayal of a character from the series. The show depicted a character that seemed to have upset several fans as they expressed their concern for the same. Thus in a joint statement, the producers of the show have apologised and have mentioned that they did not wish to hurt any sentiments. The producers said that they did not intend to mock any specific race or culture through the portrayal of the character.

The Penthouse 3 producers address racism concerns

The latest episode of The Penthouse 3 saw Park Eun Suk play the character of Alex who happens to be the brother of another character named Logan from the show. As the show progresses forward many viewers raised concerns on the basis of racial appropriation. Thus after a number of users slammed the depiction of that particular character, the makers released a joint saying they didn't wish to hurt the sentiments of any race or culture. The actor spoke about his character, Alex, and assured fans that the appearance of the character was not meant to harm the sentiments of the African American community.

He further added that through the portrayal they did not intend to mock or disrespect the community in any way. He further apologised to the people who took offence by the character's appearance and stated that the appearance was meant to be more of admiration rather than mockery. However, he releases that the approach they took was more towards cultural appropriation and thus he admitted it was a wrong attempt for the character development.

The actor continued his statement by saying that he himself comes from a minority and therefore admits that he should have known better. He thanked the fans for giving him an opportunity to grow in awareness about the situation. He ended his statement by saying that he hopes people have sincerity and give the benefit of doubt to the character of Alex. He says that Alex's appearance was derived from the culture he admired and wanted to be like, rather than to intentionally mock them.

Image: Still from The Penthouse 3

