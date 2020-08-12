'The Perfect Daughter' Plot: Everything You Would Need To Know About The 2016 Film

The Perfect Daughter released in 2016 and is a family drama film filled with emotions, conflict and love. The film focuses on the bond between a father and his daughter. The film has a cast of amazing actors like Brady Smith who plays the role of Martin Parish, Sadie Calvano as the daughter Natalie Parish, Reiley McClendon as Sam Cahill, and so on. However, due to a certain occurrence, things seem to strain their relationship as the father and daughter tend to drift apart. However, the father and daughter try their best to hold onto the relationship they share, yet due to certain misunderstandings, things keep getting worse for the duo, what follows next forms the story from thereon.

The Perfect Daughter plot

The Plot

The Perfect Daughter revolves around the life of Martin Parish and Natalie. The two are inseparable as father and daughter as Martin Parish is a widowed father. The father often finds himself worried about his daughter’s well-being and in the process at times gets overprotective. However, Natalie manages well with her father and the two share an interesting rapport. However, on one occasion, Natalie decides to go to a party with some of her friends.

Her father drops her off and upon reaching back to pick her up, he notices something strange about his daughter. Natalie seems sick and this leads to Martin taking her straight to the hospital to get her treated. Martin suspects that his daughter has been a victim of alcohol poisoning and thus is worried about her well-being. To his astonishment, he discovers through the doctors that Natalie had been intimate with someone at the party which led her to be in the state she is. Furious by this, Martin assumes that his 15-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted by Sam Cahill who used to hang out with her, at her school.

Martin goes ahead to file a case against Sam. Soon, when things normalise in terms of Natalie’s health, she informs her father that her relationship with Sam was consensual. However, her father is infuriated by the events that he witnessed and goes ahead with the charges and demands an investigation. This later begins to strain the father-daughter relationship, what follows next forms the crux and moral of the film.

