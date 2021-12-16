The Post-credit Scene Of 'Venom 2' Was Shot On The Sets Of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Venom 2's post-credit came as shock as well as a relief to all fans as it confirmed the entry of Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also, Tom Holland recently confirmed that Venom's post-credit scene has a huge connection with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Hardy has in the past often expressed his desire to collab with Holland's web-slinger and after the ending of Venom 2 and post-credit scene of No Way Home, it is possible that fans might soon get to see Venom vs Spider-Man clash on the big screen.

Tom Holland reveals Venom 2's post-credit scene was shot on the sets of No Way Home

In a conversation with CinemaBlend, Tom Holland revealed that the universe-merging Venom 2 post-credit scene was actually shot on the sets of No Way Home. Holland said, "I was on set, Amy Pascal came over to me and had a conversation about it. I was very excited. Tom Hardy came to set only a few days later to film his side of the Venom tag."

Recently in an interview with Collider, Kevin Feige spoke about Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote's entry in MCU and said, "You look at the obvious comic connotations between Venom and Spider-Man and it is inherent. So the minute Sony made their Venom movie and it worked as well as it did, and Tom Hardy became as iconic as he has become as Venom, then the obvious question is then, 'How do we start to merge them?'"

Also Tom Hardy himself has expressed that he wanted to collaborate with Tom Holland, in an interview with Esquire, he said, "Obviously, that's a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that."

He further said that if both sides were willing to ahead with the project it would be great and he doesn't understand why it cant be done. He said "Should both sides be willing, and it is beneficial to both sides, I don't see why it couldn't be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what's right in business."

Image: Instagram/@venommovie/@spidermanmovie