'The Postcard Killings' End Explained: Does Marina Die Along With Simon Or Is She Alive?

Having filmmaker Danis Tanović at its helm, the American psychological crime thriller titled The Postcard Killings is a story of Jacob Kanon, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Jeffrey as Jacob plays a New York-based detective who embarks on a journey across Europe to find out who is responsible for the murder of his daughter and her husband. The film is set against exotic and scenic backdrops of several European cities and offers the audience a fascinating insight into human psychology.

The film is based on James Patterson and Liza Marklund's novel of the same name, which was published back in 2010. With its cast being headlined by Jeffrey, the Danis Tanović directorial also boasts of Famke Janssen and Cush Jumbo in the lead roles. However, a major chunk of the audience was left confused towards The Postcard Killings ending as it concludes on an abrupt note, with a cliff hanger. Thus, here's explaining the ending of the mystery crime-thriller in detail:

'The Postcard Killings' ending explained

Towards the conclusion of The Postcard Killings, after Dessie Lombard (Cush Jumbo) publishes an article making revelations about the killings in the hope of drawing a response from Simon Haysmith (Denis O'Hare ) and Marina (Naomi Battrick), she gets the desired result. The duo emails her by thanking her for understanding. However, they choose her to be their final victim. Meanwhile, Lombard and Kanon arrive in Helsinki in pursuit of young serial killers, who start stalking them instead from the moment they land in the city of Finland. Soon, the duo manages to successfully kidnap Lombard and while they prepare her for the murder at a roadside snowy field, Kanon arrives there to her rescue and shoots Simon. He is later shown to breathe his last in Marina’s arms.

Furthermore, it is later revealed in the film that Marina and Simon have no blood relation as both of them were adopted. It is also revealed how Haysmith had made demands of the type of children he wanted, which is referred to as 'early genetic engineering at its finest' by Kanon. But, neither of the duo's bodies get discovered. However, a couple of minutes before the film rolls its end credits, someone is heard calling out 'Haysmith' in the prison, and it is none other than Marina. She is shown alive at the end with possibilities of coming after her father as she gets released from the prison.

