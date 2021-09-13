The Power Of The Dog: Benedict Cumberbatch & Kodi Smit-McPhee Open Up On Working Together

As Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee await the release of their highly-anticipated movie, The Power of the Dog, they both talked about the challenges they had to face while shooting for the film.

Cumberbatch opened up about how he had to learn banjo for his role in the film while his co-actor, Kodi Smit-McPhee talked about his role stating how it gave him an opportunity to own himself and own the things that might not be accepted in society.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee talk about their upcoming drama film

According to the reports by Variety, Benedict Cumberbatch talked about learning to play the banjo for his movie, The Power of the Dog and stated, “If you put an instrument that takes years to practice in someone’s hands who’s had one year, or a few months in my case, there is nothing like pulling you out of an authentic experience, committing to something you believe is immersive and going, ‘Oh this is such a fake moment. It’s really painful.”.

On the other hand, Cumberbatch’s co-actor, Kodi Smit-McPhee opened up about how his character in the film taught him that one does not need to fit in a box. He said, “[Playing Peter] gave me an opportunity to own myself and own the things that maybe are not accepted in society that I’ve experienced myself, and which he completely does. He taught me that we don’t all necessarily have to fit in a box and that’s okay, and we can be confident about that.”.

He further spoke about how he was a very feminine guy and added that it was something that he confidently embraced all his life and how somehow this gave way to his artistic side and creativity. “And throughout the industry, being in front of many eyes and throughout school, it’s something that I’ve had to learn to embrace and love about myself and the need to change that. I saw that reflected in Peter in different ways”, he explained.

The duo also opened up about their experiences of working with the Oscar-winning filmmaker, Campion. “She’s a real alchemist, isn’t she? She knows how to create an environment through very open means, but they do deviate from the norms”, Cumberbatch said. The duo further stated how they loved working with each other in the film and discussed the possible crossover of X-Men and the MCU.

IMAGE: AP